Kingsbridge fire fighters were last week joined at their weekly drill night by Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gerald Taylor.
Gerald was in attendance to present the station’s Watch Manager Dave Harvey with The Fire and Rescue Service Long Service and Good Conduct Medal Thirty Years of Service Clasp.
The 30 year clasp is to be worn on the 20 year medal and was awarded by Royal Warrant on Command of Her Majesty, dated March 11 2022.
Dave joined the fire service on St Valentine’s Day in 1994 and has loved his time serving the community.
Over the years Dave has sat in every seat on a fire engine and attended numerous incidents to assist residents and tourists within the South Hams.
Whether as a fire fighter, driver or the officer in charge, Dave has done it all through his career with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
He was thanked by his proud colleagues.