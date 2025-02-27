Firefighter Leaney demonstrated some of his new road traffic collision skills he learnt on a recent course to his colleagues at Buckfastleigh fire station.

Using cutting tools - DSFS
The scenario was a car on its side with people trapped inside.

Recovery under way-DSFS
He chose a roof flap to allow the crew access to the vehicle and to safely remove the occupants.

Putting up signage- DSFS
A spokesperson said: “We constantly endeavour and search for ways we can give members of the team new development experiences and a drill like this provides many opportunities from start to finish, as a new crew manager CM Cartwright set up and ran the exercise giving him the opportunity to plan and run the training event and provide learning opportunities to the others who had asked for them.”

Observing the exercise -DSFS
The incident is underway- DSFS
The roof is opened up-DSFS
Freeing the casualty-DSFS
Exercise completed-DSFS
A successful retrieval- DSFS
