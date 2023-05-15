South Hams-based national children’s charity, Go Beyond, has received an outpouring of support after the windows of its Torquay shop were smashed over the Coronation weekend.
Devon-based competition website Rev Comps responded by launching a competition to win a Little Tikes Smart Car and has pledged to donate all of the profits to the Buckfastleigh-based charity.
And the Rev Comps team told the charity they had also arranged for Bay Security to fit CCTV to its shop “to prevent anything like this happening again”.
Maria Leggett, manager the shop in Union Street, said: “We were really saddened to arrive at the shop after the bank holiday to see all the windows smashed. It actually made me feel sick to see it.
“I shared details of the incident on Spotted Torquay, and the support we received as a result has simply been amazing.
“Hundreds of people have offered their words of support and kindness by responding to my post, and we are enormously grateful to Rev Comps for immediately launching their competition for us.”
Rev Comps has 9,999 tickets available to win the Little Tikes Smart Car, or a cash prize alternative of £3000. Each ticket costs £2.50.
If all tickets are sold, Go Beyond will receive a £25,000 donation.
Maria added: “£25,000 would be enough to send more than 20 young people who are facing serious challenges in their lives on a week-long break at our centres in either Cornwall or Derbyshire.
“That week will give them the chance to learn they can believe in themselves and achieve more than they ever thought possible – and that is invaluable.”
The Rev Comps competition closes today, Monday 15 May.
To enter visit