More than 180 runners put their best foot forward to take part in the first ever Parkrun at Sharpham Estate on Saturday.
Sara Mills raised £4,000 towards timing equipment, signs, high visibility jackets for marshals, a laptop and a defibrillator to set up the new Parkrun in Totnes.
Parkrun is a timed national five kilometre run or walk that takes place every Saturday at venues across the country at 9am.
Sara, who organised the first event alongside Samantha Froggatt, said: “If you want to get fit, you can run or walk this hilly course with beautiful views over the Dart. Anyone can take part, no matter what their age or fitness or physical ability.”
To take part runners must register with Parkrun at www.parkrun.org.uk