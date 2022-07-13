First post lockdown fete raises £2,300 for charity

DARTMOUTH Caring held its first fete since the pandemic last week – and raised £2,300 to help vulnerable people in the town.

On a glorious sunny day Royal Avenue Gardens was bustling with stalls, including a prize raffle and even a “guess the weight of the St Bernard” stand.

Betty the St Bernard belongs to Andie Day, Dartmouth Caring’s palliative and oncology nurse – and weighs a whopping 69kg!

Dartmouth Caring’s Manager Nick Hindmarsh said: “It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves and mingling in the sunshine, looking at the products on sale, taking part in the tombola and guessing the weight of Betty

“The weather was fabulous which, with a good number of visitors, meant the fete raised £2,300 to support its work in the community supporting those in need.