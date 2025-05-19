A group of Year 3 pupils from Blackawton Primary School had the incredible honour of travelling to London this month as invited ambassadors to attend the premiere of ‘Oceans’, the latest film by Sir David Attenborough.
The special event brought together environmental leaders, educators, and young changemakers from across the UK, and Blackawton pupils stood out as shining examples of enthusiasm, curiosity, and impeccable behaviour.
The invitation to attend the premiere was a result of the school’s ongoing work around sustainability and environmental education, areas that align closely with the messages of the film.
‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ is a powerful new documentary that premiered on Sir David Attenborough’s 99th birthday at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Featuring breathtaking footage and a compelling call to action, the film explores the beauty and fragility of the world’s oceans, highlighting urgent issues like climate change, pollution, and overfishing.
Liam Fielding, headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
“Our Year 3 children were absolute role models in every way during this amazing experience. From the moment they arrived, they represented their school and community with pride, and maturity beyond their years.
“They embraced the day with excitement and respect, and their passion for learning about the natural world was clear to everyone they met.
We are so proud of them.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“This was a truly unforgettable opportunity for our pupils to be part of something extraordinary.
To attend the premiere of Sir David Attenborough’s latest film and represent their school as ambassadors is a testament to the values they nurture at Blackawton.
Sustainability is a real strength of the school, and it’s inspiring to see such young learners engaging with global issues and showing such pride in protecting our planet. We couldn’t be prouder.”