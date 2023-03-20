Prawle Point Coastguard Rescue Team Prawle Point Coastguard Rescue Team were called into action yesterday (March 20) after reports of an object on Leas Foot beach, Thurlestone.
They cordoned off the area and took photos of the device.
The photos were then sent to the operations room at Falmouth Coastguard who then forwarded them to the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EODU).
EODU quickly confirmed that it was a flare which although fired was still extremely dangerous and the cordon was extended to 100 metres from the device.
Once they arrived they carried out a controlled explosion which still contained unspent phosphorus.
The message they are giving is If you see anything unusual on the beach, do not move it.
Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard
