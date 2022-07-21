Floral Dances, Glove Hanging, and Samba delight Fair goers

Yesterday was all about pomp and pageantry at Kingsbridge Fair week 2022.

The event of the evening started at 7 pm when members of the Kingsbridge Town Council, Mayor Philip Cole and Town Crier Roger Pinder gathered in front of hundreds of residents and visitors eager to watch the Traditional Hanging of the Glove Ceremony and participate in the Floral Dance procession.

Mayor Cllr Cole read the historic town charter and then invited Kingsbridge Silver Band to play the national anthem.

Participants of the Floral Dance gathered behind Town Crier Roger Pinder and the Silver Band, who led the procession down Fore Street and into the Town Square.

Kingsbridge Fair Week 2022 (Lanterns) ( Tom Ladds )

Later in the evening, residents and visitors gathered at the top of Fore Street in preparation to show off their stunning lantern creations in the Light Fantastic Parade of Lanterns.

Kingsbridge Fair Week 2022 (Floral Dance) ( Tom Ladds )

The Crooked Tempo Samba Band set the rhythm and pace for the parade, which was again led down the street by Town Crier Roger Pinder.

Kingsbridge Fair Week 2022 (Lantern Parade) ( Tom Ladds )

The parade followed its traditional route, finishing just next to David Rowlands Fun Fair.