The Environment Agency (EA) is warning land and property owners to secure their premises against fly-tippers - or face hefty clean-up bills.
The EA warned that criminal gangs operating across the country were targeting privately owned property and land to dump rubbish illegally, particularly in rural locations.
In 2023, the EA’s National Waste Crime Survey found 85 per cent of landowners and farmers who took part reported being affected by small-scale fly-tipping and 20 per cent by large-scale fly tipping.
If waste is dumped on privately owned land, it is the responsibility of the property or landowner to clean it up at their own expense. Those affected can face costs of more than £200,000 to clear illegally dumped waste from their premises.
Waste crime costs the economy in England an estimated £1 billion a year, with enough waste managed illegally across the country to fill four million skips annually – about 34 million tonnes.
In response, the EA said it is conducting site inspections and prosecuting guilty parties “to the full extent of the law”.
Property and landowners are being urged to check empty land and property regularly, carry out checks on tenants, and ensure anyone leasing their property and land complies with the rules.
The EA also warned that waste stored on land or property without the relevant permissions is an offence and could leave them liable to prosecution.
Country Land and Business Association president Victoria Vyvyan railed against fly-tippers, saying it was a crime that was “blighting” rural communities.
She said: “Farmers and landowners bear the cost of removing rubbish and they pay on average £1,000 to remove waste. This is not a victimless crime – in some cases they have paid up to £100,000 to clear up other people’s mess or risk facing prosecution themselves.
“It’s not just litter blotting the landscape, but tonnes of household and commercial waste which can often be hazardous – even including asbestos and chemicals – endangering farmers, wildlife, livestock, crops and the environment.”
Any suspected illegal waste activity should be reported to the EA’s 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.