Food bank needs help
Subscribe newsletter
Dartmouth and District Food Bank needs more volunteers, as the cost-of-living crisis starts to affect more residents in the town.
The food bank, which operates from Townstal Community Hall and Kingswear Community Pantry, has been open every week since 2012. The charity has dealt with an increase in clients over the last few months, and that number is expected to rise further as people struggle with the increase in heating and food bills.
Chairman Anna Brownlow said: ‘We anticipate being more busy this autumn and winter as price rises bite. In order to continue the service, we need more volunteers to help with paperwork and accounts, collecting donations, and making occasional deliveries.
“These can be done at any time in the week for a couple of hours. We also need extra hands to run the sessions on Fridays, from 10.30am to 1pm, at Townstal Community Hall. Please contact us for more information and we look forward to adding new friends to our hard-working team.”
Cllr Jonathan Hawkins is a volunteer at the food bank.
He said: “We’re a friendly welcoming group of volunteers and welcome new ones. We never refuse anyone help, advice or assistance, and the food bank is open weekly every Friday morning. Emergency deliveries can also be made outside those hours.
“We’ve seen an increase in demand over the last few months, but no one is ever turned away.”
Volunteers are paid mileage if they need to use their cars for food bank duties. The food bank is always in need of donations, especially baked beans and other tinned produce, pasta, tea and coffee, sugar, cereals, long life milk, toilet rolls and sanitary products. Monetary donations can also be made to the charity.
Anna added: “The food bank is a charitable company and relies on donations of food or money. We don’t judge, we help.”
As well as the Townstal Friday mornings, Kingswear Community Pantry is available on Sundays, from 10am to midday, and Wednesdays, midday to 3pm, for people to receive items from the village church porch.
Contact [email protected], visit www.dartmouthanddistrictfoodbank.org.uk or call 07925 120 024 for more information about accessing the food bank, making donations, and volunteering.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |