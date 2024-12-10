FFC is looking to hold ‘Pop Up Wonky Food Cafes’ during the school holidays as they have been offered wonky food from a Pie & Quiche making Company. FFC will utilise Village Halls in the area and provide free meals of Pie, Mash & Gravy, or Quiche and Jacket Potatoes to low income families and pensioners in the area to create a ‘hub’ of Community Connections between the young & old, with table board games after the lunches.