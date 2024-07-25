South Hams District Council’s Cllr Guy Pannell has raised £2,000 for the Dart RNLI Lifeboat Station Appeal.
During his year as chair of the Council, Cllr Pannell supported the organisation as his chairman’s charity. Having now tallied his final fundraising total, he presented a cheque to Commodore Jake Moores OBE DL Royal Navy, chairman of the Dart RNLI Appeal on Thursday July 25.
Cllr Pannell, current vice chair of the Council, said: “Living near the coast, and from a family with many links with the sea, I am acutely aware of the need for safety on the water and along our wonderful South Devon coastline.
“The RNLI not only provides a rescue service for mariners on all types of vessels but also patrols our most popular South Hams beaches to keep holidaymakers and swimmers safe. I am delighted to have been able to support the Dart Lifeboat Station Appeal during my recent year of office and truly grateful to all those who have donated so generously to this charity.
“It is really appropriate to present this cheque on World Drowning Prevention Day and the Dartmouth RNLI Flag Day.”
Commodore Jake Moores OBE DL Royal Navy, Dart RNLI Appeal chairman, said: “It is a great pleasure to receive this cheque from Guy, which will go towards our new lifeboat station on the River Dart and allow us to save lives at sea for years to come. On behalf of Dart RNLI, many thanks go to all who supported Guy’s efforts.”
Dart RNLI is one of the busiest lifeboat stations in Devon, on call to emergencies in the Dart Estuary all the way up to Totnes and out to sea. The current Dart RNLI station is a temporary building at the end of its lease. To continue saving lives, the charity needs to raise the £1.2m cost of their new lifesaving home at Ferry View House.