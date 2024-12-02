To mark turning 50 years old, Paul Maxwell ran a half marathon, every weekend for a whole year.
The former Plymouth Argyle player and physiotherapist set himself the challenge to help improve his mental health and raise money to enhance facilities for patients and staff at Livewell Southwest and Devon Mind.
More than £11,000 is being shared between the two organisations.
Paul visited the Lee Mill Unit to present a cheque to staff.
The facility is a 12-bed, low-secure mental health unit on the outskirts of Dartmoor.
The multi-disciplinary team offers personalised care and treatment to men experiencing complex, long-standing mental health problems.
The donation will be spent on creating a well-being garden for staff and patients.
Technical Instructor, Julie Sacker said: “We are so grateful to Paul.
“The money he has raised will allow everyone here on the unit to work together to create an environment which is calming and relaxing.
“It will give our patients an opportunity to grow plants and vegetables and to help support responsibility by being part of a project.
“This is especially important at Lee Mill, as patients can often have restricted leave and this will be an outdoor space that is accessible to everyone.
“We are really excited to get started on the project.”
Deputy Chief Executive Geoff Baines said: “Paul’s achievement in running a half marathon every weekend for a year is remarkable.
“He has done so much to get people talking about mental health whilst raising an incredible amount of money.
“He really is an inspiration. We look forward to welcoming him back to Lee Mill when the project is completed.”
Paul is continuing his challenge called ‘Change The Tape’. He is running 12 full marathons and 12 half marathons in the next 12 months.
He will share the donations between Livewell Southwest, Devon Mind and MND Plymouth.