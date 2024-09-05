"The recently retired Coxswain of the Salcombe Lifeboat, Chris Winzar, along with his wife Bryony, today sailed out of Salcombe on their yacht "Emma Claire" embarking on a trip of a lifetime; first heading south to France and then in time to the Canaries and Cape Verde Islands before taking on a transatlantic passage to the Caribbean; there, they plan to explore that part of the world before returning to "Blighty" in the spring of 2025”.