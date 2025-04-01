The Dame Hannah Rogers Trust is a charity based in Ivybridge, Devon that has been providing services to enrich and empower the lives of disadvantaged and disabled children and adults for nearly 260 years. Founded in 1767 it is one of the oldest charities in the UK. The original school was for the poor and unfortunate children of Plymouth. In 1925 Dame Hannahs opened one of the UK's first orthopaedic schools/hospitals in Ivybridge and in 1958 we were the first to open a school for children with Cerebral Palsy at our current site in Ivybridge. Today we provide care and support for adults with profound disabilities and complex medical needs.