The importance of involving people in decisions about their care will be discussed at a free event at Torbay Hospital next month.
Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Raju Ramesh is an advocate of shared decision making, which involves clinicians and patients working together to make important decisions about healthcare, balanced against the patient’s personal goals and preferences.
On Tuesday, April 28 Mr Ramesh, who works at Torbay Hospital, will host Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Medicine for Members event, sharing his experience of embedding patient choice at the heart of how he provides care in a career which has spanned nearly 40 years.
Mr Ramesh says: “Actively involving people in decisions about their care ensures they become partners in their treatment, rather than passive recipients.
‘This approach asks patients, “What matters to you” rather than “What is the matter with you?
“Shared decision making empowers people and increases engagement with their care, and evidence shows that when people participate in discussions about treatment options and care preferences, they are more likely to stick with the agreed plan and be less likely to regret decisions.
There will also be an opportunity to ask Raju questions about shared decision making, although he cannot answer queries about individuals and their care.
The event takes place from 5pm to 6pm in TREC, Torbay Hospital and will also be live-streamed, which you can join by clicking on: https://events.teams.microsoft.com/login
It’s free to attend, but please email [email protected] to confirm your attendance if you are planning to join in person.
Medicine for Members is a free health talk covering a different topic and area of health each session. Hosted by Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s clinical professionals, information is provided on specific conditions, treatments, and available support services.
