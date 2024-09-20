This year’s Kingsbridge Vintage Bus Running Day will be held on Saturday, September 21. It marks the 17th Kingsbridge Running Day since the event's inception in 2008. This year, attendees can choose from 43 vintage buses, dating from 1933 to the early 2000s, running on 24 different routes.
All services are free, and there is no limit to the number of journeys you can take throughout the day. From the buses, you will be able to see sights normally hidden by the high banks and hedgerows of Devon’s lanes, allowing you to fully appreciate the beauty of the South Hams.
To plan your day, programmes can be purchased from the Kingsbridge Information Centre now, from the Trust’s gazebo at the bus station on the day, or online at www.tvagwot.org.uk. The 52-page programme includes full details of the routes, timetables, buses expected to attend, and the journeys being operated by each vehicle. Programme sales will help cover the organisers' costs and support their charitable activities, so please consider purchasing one to support the Trust.
The programme also features a special photographic section, "Then and Now," showcasing some of the most scenic destinations on the route network. It compares vintage vehicles with their modern counterparts, spanning up to 120 years of road passenger transport history.
The Coleridge Community Bus, a volunteer-run service for the area east and north of Kingsbridge, has become a regular feature of the Running Day. They will be using their 16-seater EVM/Mercedes bus on a special route covering the coastal area east of the Kingsbridge Estuary. This route includes Beesands, Hallsands, Start Point, with spectacular views of Start Bay and Slapton Sands, as well as East Prawle and East Portlemouth. It also offers opportunities to walk to vantage points and photograph the bus in stunning scenic surroundings. This will be the only service visiting much of this area, making it a "must" if you haven’t experienced it before.
Luxury coach tours will run in the morning and afternoon to the picturesque, sheltered bay at Blackpool Sands, courtesy of the owners. The tours will include a 40-minute break, allowing time to walk along the spectacular sands and visit the café.
Other services will revive routes from the early days of motor buses, along with newer additions to Salcombe, Thurlestone, Soar, Hope, South Pool, Slapton, Totnes, Loddiswell and Loddiswell Station, Goveton, Modbury, Moreleigh, Blackawton, and Bigbury-on-Sea. Additionally, there will be short circular routes visiting Churchstow and Aveton Gifford.
Organiser Colin Billington, who lives near Loddiswell, commented: “We are really pleased to put on our Running Day again this year. We have a record entry of 43 vehicles for riders to choose from, several attending for the first time. We are very grateful to our principal sponsor, Tally Ho Coaches of Kingsbridge, and to the other bus companies and local businesses that have supported the event through advertising in our programme. All the roads we are using are former or current bus routes, and we appreciate other road users respecting the age and speed of our vehicles. The event is for one day only and brings enormous pleasure to many people while benefiting local businesses. It also highlights the environmental benefits of bus travel to those who may not have used buses before, encouraging them to use public transport more frequently after their Running Day experience.”