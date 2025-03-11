Kingsbridge Freemasons Lodge, Duncombe Lodge, has donated £250 to the 6th Kingsbridge Land Scout group.
Jeremy Wilks, representing Duncombe Lodge, donated the cheque to Scout Leaders Lee Newins, Lee Freeley, Stuart Jones, and Amy Clayton.
Jeremy said: "Scouting is increasingly popular at a time when we often hear negative reports about young people. In our Kingsbridge group, there are around 100 young people, boys and girls, with many more waiting to join."
There are several groups within the scouting umbrella in Kingsbridge, all involved in charitable work. Just two examples are fundraising for Kingsbridge Food Bank and beach litter clean-ups.
The 6th Kingsbridge Scout group meets at a purpose-built hut on Derby Road. There are groups for all, including Beaver Cubs, Sea Scouts, Explorer sections, and a new Land Scout Group – something for youngsters of all ages. Many local parents have also stepped up to help the various groups.
The Scouts are taught excellent life skills, such as first aid, CPR, night navigation, building bivouacs, and cooking meals over open fires. They also take part in archery, paddleboarding, sailing, and long cycle rides, to name just a few of the many activities available to them.
Two Scouts from Kingsbridge were also recently selected to join the UK contingent for the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Additionally, they take part in various regional scouting competitions and regularly achieve top awards.
Scouting encourages teamwork, initiative, perseverance, resilience, and a host of life skills, which sets them in good stead for life in general.
Each year, the Freemasons donate millions of pounds to local charities and causes.
Jeremy said: “If you would like to know more about Freemasonry in Kingsbridge and might consider joining us please email [email protected] and we shall be very pleased to give you information about what we do and how to join us.”