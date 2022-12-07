Carlton Power, the owners of Langage Energy Park, recently secured planning permission to build a 10MW green hydrogen electrolyser, ensuring that Langage could be home to the first hydrogen production hub of its kind for Devon and Cornwall. The Langage Green Hydrogen hub will be a key facility for the Freeport and will also help to deliver net zero goals for Freeport operations overall. Innovators are lining up to leverage this hydrogen fuel supply to prototype and test future engines for vehicles and vessels – the hope is that these novel solutions will be manufactured in the Freeport.