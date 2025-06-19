Possibly the last authentic toy soldier shop in England, Mr McAllister’s Toy Soldier Emporium will be marching hundreds of figurines down to their new store on Sunday 22 June.
Starting at the current shop on 64 Brownstone Street, a precession will walk the short distance to the shop’s new location at 5 Church Street.
Shop owner, Gerry McAllister, says: “The event will begin at 10am, the aim is to make a chain from my old shop to the new one on the high street.”
Locals and visitors alike are invited to join in the fun as Operation: Relocation is a go!
Mr McAllister’s Amazing Toy Soldier Emporium showcases and sells figures made by one of the most famous toy soldier makers of all time - William Britain - perfect for generations new and old.
