Fun-filled festivities planned for town’s Christmas lights turn on
FESTIVE treats for all the family will bring the streets of Totnes alive when the town turns on its Christmas lights.
The town council has organised the fun-filled event which is due to take place from 3pm to 6pm on Tuesday November 29 in the Market Square and Civic Hall.
The grand switch on of the festive illuminations will be performed by town mayor, Cllr Emily Price at 5.30pm.
Cllr Price said: “I always love this event. It’s such fun and always great to see so many of the town’s kids and their families at the Civic Hall, making Christmas crafts and getting excited about the coming celebrations. I can’t wait!”
Free craft activities include Christmas card and tree decoration making workshops, and there will be a bouncy inflatable snow globe – also free.
Children can bring along a letter for Santa to post in the box in the Civic Hall, and it is whispered that Father Christmas himself may make a special appearance...
Entertainment will be provided by Elfic the Jester, stilt walkers and the Totnes Brass Band, and to round off the Christmas spirit young singers from St John’s and The Grove primary schools will perform to the crowds and young musicians from the Saturday morning Music School will lay on a musical show.
Oh, and don’t forget to make a gnome before the festive fun draws to a close. The town council needs more than 50 gnomes for its Christmas gnome trail and invites residents to make a sock gnome – all of which will be displayed in shop windows during the whole festive period.
Hungry revellers can tuck in to tasty delights provided by Pizza Pirates and Food in the Community, which are offering pizza and cake at the subsidised cost of £1 per slice.
Anyone needing transport to and from the event can hop on Bob the Bus which is running a free service between Bridgetown Spar, Market Square and Follaton Stores.
Bob will be leaving Bridgetown Spar at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm; Market Square at 4.15pm, 4.45pm, 5.15pm, 5.45pm, 6.15pm and 6.45pm; and Follaton Stores at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
