Devon County Council recently granted permitted development for the new Totnes Skatepark.
The Crowdfunder campaign went live on May 6, with a target of raising £40,000.
The new park will be a welcome addition to the town, giving a much-needed boost to the provision of youth facilities and improving an under-valued area of Borough Park for current and future generations.
Chairperson of the Totnes Skatepark Community Group Tracey Swan said: “We have been waiting many years for this exciting new development. My son, Max Hamilton, was on the development committee that was created over seven years ago.
“When he lost his life in a skateboarding accident in Plymouth in 2019, I continued his legacy and promised to keep skateboarders safe.
“SKATEtotheMAX CIC promotes skateboard safety, which includes our skateparks.”
Tracey continued: “My family and I are thrilled that a memorial will be built in Max’s honour at this park. We appreciate any help to raise funds to complete this long overdue community project.”
The park will be developed by Maverick Skateparks, which have developed parks throughout the UK. The Crowdfunder page provides images and a 3D animation of the proposed park design.
Maverick Skateparks have built a number of other skateparks in Devon.
Simon French – Vice-Chair of the Totnes Skatepark Community Group – said: “Providing an up-to-date facility for wheeled sports for the town will make an enormous difference to families in the area.
“The space will allow people to learn in a safe environment and develop their skills in their town, rather than travelling miles by car or on public transport to reach a skatepark. This will also save time and money for families, giving a free facility to rival anything in the area.”
To read more and donate to this project, you can visit: https://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/totnes-skatepark
Alongside donations to the Crowdfunder campaign, if you would like to get involved or are a business and would like to donate rewards that can be given out through the Crowdfunder, contact Simon French by email: [email protected]