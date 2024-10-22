A fundraising evening concert on behalf of the Motor Neurone Disease Association will be happening at St. Andrew's Church, West Street, Ashburton on Saturday November 9 between 7.00pm and 9.30pm.
Doors open at 6.15pm.
The evening's entertainment will start with the popular Ashburton Community Folk Orchestra
playing a set of foot-tapping folk tunes from the British Isles and beyond.
In the second half - Moorland Mandolins will perform a wide variety of popular pieces drawn
from both their classical and contemporary repertoire.
The Moretonhampstead-based mandolin orchestra was formed in 2022 and attracts players from all over the south-west.
Both orchestras are conducted by local musician David Faulkner.
All donations from the evening will go to the MNDA and will aid research into finding a cure for
this debilitating condition.
Motor Neurone Disease affects about 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time and there is no cure.