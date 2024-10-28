NHS Devon has launched the Outreach Vaccination Fund to support voluntary, community, and social enterprise groups in their efforts to enhance vaccination confidence and uptake.
With a funding pot of £30,000 dedicated to addressing access and inequalities, this initiative aims to empower communities, especially those vulnerable to health disparities.
While the primary focus is on promoting COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, proposals for other vaccines, including RSV, MMR, HPV, and Pertussis (whooping cough), are encouraged. The goal is to implement innovative engagement activities that foster vaccine confidence among communities at risk of health inequities in Devon.
Community groups interested in applying for funding can find more information on NHS Devon's website. For any inquiries, individuals can reach out to Aggie Szpinda. This initiative represents a crucial step in ensuring increased vaccination rates and healthier communities throughout Devon.