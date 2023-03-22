Their spokeswoman Diana Cusack said: “A confession, the yellow rash spreading around Totnes from Follaton, up the bypass, throughout the town and on Coronation Road, the roundabout verges, Steamer Quay Road et all, well, it's all down to us.“We reckon that over the past 10 or so years we have planted nigh on 25,000 Tete-a-Tete narcissi on Totnes Town Council, Devon Highways and South Hams Council’s patches of land.