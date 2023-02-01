Lukesland Gardens have decided to organise a special one-off opening of their 25-acre estate this weekend (Sunday, February 12) in aid of the Turkey and Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Lukesland Gardens owner Lorna Howell said: “We aren’t due to start our spring season till March 12, however our snowdrops are really lovely at the moment, so we thought we would do a one-off opening to raise funds for the victims of this week’s horrendous earthquake.”

The gardens will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, February 12.

Donations will go to the Red Cross appeal.

All details of the opening can be found on their website here: www.lukesland.co.uk

The tea room will be open for hot drinks and dogs are welcome on a lead.