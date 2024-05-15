IT’S nearly showtime at Westpoint Arena where the Devon County Show is gearing up for its opening day tomorrow (Thursday).
The three day event that celebrates and promotes the best in Devon’s farming and food industry once more promises to have something for everyone.
And this year new initiatives mean the show will be a truly inclusive experience for all with a high dependency mobile disabled toilet unit equipped with a hoist, signing by a BSL interpreter in the Accessible Viewing Area, dedicated accessibility stewards and a Quiet Zone which will enable anyone who may be subject to sensory overload to decompress.
‘We have always prided ourselves on being an accessible show with several elements already in place to facilitate access for everyone, regardless of their ability,’ said show manager Lisa Moore.
‘As a constantly evolving show, we recognise that there’s always room for improvement.
Livestock has been arriving throughout the day, and those all important last minute touches are being put to displays - including that of Devon In Sight’s sensory garden where visitors will be able to wear glasses that simulate degrees of sight loss.
‘The garden focuses on specimens with recognisable textures and scent,’ said the charity’s CEO Grahame Flynn.
‘Visitors will be able to wear glasses as they navigate the garden that simulate different types of visual impairment - an exercise designed to build empathy and understanding with those with sight loss.’
As well as the highly-contested livestock competitions in the arenas Ben Atkinson and his troupe of Atkinson Action Horses will be wowing the crowds with superb displays of horsemanship over the three days.