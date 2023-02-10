The columns that South Hams District Council has run in the last few months have offered a variety of advice on how to handle the cost of living crisis. Organisations like Citizens Advice, South Dartmoor Community Energy, foodbanks and numerous others are offering help, and the Council is among those.
Our work to help people through the cost of living crisis has been one of the most important pieces of work that the Council has undertaken over the past year. We’ve helped distribute funds from central government, offered advice on where to go for help in difficult times and offered resources to those in need that could reduce costs in a meaningful way.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams Lead Member for the Cost of Living, said: “The Council is very aware of the strain that rising costs in fuel, energy and food is putting on the finances of many of our residents. Any help we can offer, however great or small, is worth doing. If you need help and aren’t sure where to turn, you can visit our online support directory at www.southhams.gov.uk/support-directory or contact us directly for any help we can offer directly on www.southhams.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help”
One step that the Council has taken is to purchase slow cookers, cookbooks and electric blankets from local businesses to be distributed to residents in need.
Slow cookers are renowned for being energy efficient, cheap ways to cook delicious meals. They work best with cheaper cuts of meat, but can also be used for curries, steamed puddings and risotto. The Council knows that a lot of residents have busy lives and as well as saving money compared to using a kitchen oven, slow cookers can also save time. The cookbooks we are providing offer brilliant ideas for how to get the best out of these slow cookers with nutritious and cheap meals.
Electric blankets are also a really effective way to stay warm at home that doesn’t cost the earth. Costing a few pennies to run each hour, they’re more cost effective than having the central heating on warming your entire home.
South Dartmoor Community Energy (SDCE) has been distributing these goods on behalf of the Council mostly via foodbanks. The items are given out as part of a comprehensive package of energy advice and support, which has also seen many people access additional grant funds and pre-payment meter vouchers, as well as helping with billing issues and lowering energy usage around the home.
If you feel you could benefit from SDCE’s help, please see their website www.sdce.org.uk/energy-advice for more information.
If it’s direct financial aid you need, the Household Support Fund is available to provide you with short term support to meet immediate financial needs, such as paying for food, energy and water bills. We can also consider providing help with buying essential household items.
If you could do with a little extra support the fund is still open to applications, however the current fund will close on 31 March, or sooner, if all the money is spent.
Applicants must be over the age of 16 and you must live in the South Hams.
Interested? Please apply on our website at: www.southhams.gov.uk/household-support-fund
You can also get help with paying your Council Tax, check your benefit entitlement and more. Visit our website- on www.southhams.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help - for more information.