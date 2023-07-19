Active Devon have teamed up with BuddyBoost to bring you a fun summer community challenge to help get you, your friends and family to start moving more throughout August.
It’s lovely having plenty of time together but finding things to do, keeping everyone entertained and trying to keep on top of a normal day-to-day routine can be hard work.
The Devon-wide Let’s Move challenge is all about taking part in activity every day.
To help with the challenge, they will be giving you lots of great ideas to make the most of your holiday time and keep active too.
The idea is to buddy up and create a group of between three and ten of your Devon based family and friends and try to each do a minimum of 26 minutes of activity every day throughout August.
You might decide to go on a dog walk or take part in a scavenger hunt? Or maybe go cycling, do some gardening or have a swim?
Any activity counts, so it’s whatever suits you. They will provide a free and easy app for you to download to your phone so you can keep track of your team’s daily activity.
This also means you can take part from anywhere, even if you are on holiday. You just need to be 18 or over to register on the app.
As this is all about having fun with your family and friends, encourage each other too, so that you can all feel fit and healthy together.
There will be lots of different prizes on offer throughout August.
There will also be a leaderboard showing which areas of Devon have completed the most logged activity so come on the South Hams!
If you would like to join in with the free challenge, you can fill in the quick and easy form at: https://tinyurl.com/mrx562nk