Get ready to experience an eclectic exhibition of artworks at Harbour House in Kingsbridge.

Diana Booth, Happy Day, one of the artworks on display ( Diana Booth )

The exhibition 'On and Off the Wall' opens at the Harbour House at 10 am on Tuesday, June 14, and will feature oil paintings by Diana Booth, sculpture by Ani Buckland, and mosaics by Corinna Barrell, as well as printmaking and handmade books by Caroline Barker.

There will be an opening viewing opportunity and a chance to meet the artists on Tuesday, June 14 from noon till 5pm.

Diana Booth’s paintings are inspired by her travels to New Zealand and Alaska and, a little closer to home, the Isles of Scilly, the south Devon coastline and flowers from her garden.

Diana said: “Appreciation of what is on our doorstep became even greater with lock-down. I delight in the flexibility, malleability and rich colour of oils.

"I enjoy using a palette knife and experiment with various ways of applying the paint to achieve the desired effect: knives, brushes, rags and fingers all come into play.”

Printmaker Caroline Barker works in with both intaglio and relief techniques and, more recently, with monoprints.

Linocuts are a particular favourite with design, carving and layering of colours, often illustrating aspects of the local landscape with its animals and plant life. Caroline also shows delightful small, handmade books with calligraphy and linocut illustrations.

Corinna Barrell puts a modern twist on the ancient art form of the mosaic. Birds and nature that surround her rural Devon home have featured in her work, recently evolving into 3D sculptures. She uses recycled china in a technique called pique assiette (thief of plates), employing pattern and texture to suggest feathers and fur, her lifelike representations of native birds and animals taking life’s leftovers on a new journey.

Specialising in figurative sculpture from life models, both human and animal, Ani Buckland’s most recent works aim for an authentic definition of form through complex anatomical study. Her studies in psychology and art led her to train and work as an art therapist in NHS Mental Health Services.

