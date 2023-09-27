Train Play Devon, a company that set up giant train track play areas for children, are coming to Dartmouth.
They will be at Townstal Community Hall from 10am to 4pm on November 4th.
A spokesperson for Train Play said: “We set up huge train tracks and provide battery operated trains, cars and dinosaurs for kids to play with while their parents/carers relax for an hour or two with a cold/hot drink and some delicious cake and snacks!
“Social inclusion is encouraged so every child is welcome to attend, but for safety reasons only those over 2yrs can play with the track. There are age related toys for the littlest engineers to play with instead, no one will be left out.”
Hourly sessions start at 10am and run until 4pm. To book a session, you can visit the Train Play website at www.trainplaydevon.co.uk. Tickets are £6 and people are welcome to book as many sessions as they like. Parking is available outside and nearby the hall.