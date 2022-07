Go-slow protest hits the A38 in the South Hams

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Ivybridge & South Brent Gazette. Read our privacy notice

The A38 in the South Hams has been affected by the go-slow fuel protest affecting much of the country.

Protesters slowed the traffic with a rolling roadblock going north from Ivybridge earlier this morning.

The action is being taken to protest against ever rising fuel prices with some people sympathising at the action and others angry that the action is causing both delays and higher fuel consumption.