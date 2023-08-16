Local choir Britannia Choral Society is returning to its origins at the Royal Naval College for a grand concert of choral music on Remembrance Sunday.
The concert is planned for Remembrance Sunday on November 12, when Britannia Choral Society will be joined by South Devon Choir for a grand performance in the chapel of Dartmouth’s magnificent Naval College.
The programme will include Faure’s Requiem and Carl Jenkin’s The Armed Man suite, and the concert will start at 7.30pm.
Due to security considerations at the college, tickets are only available in advance and must be purchased before September 30.
Society chairman Dr Keith Myerson says: ‘‘Britannia Choral Society is delighted to have the opportunity to return once again to our roots at BRNC.
‘‘With South Devon Choir joining us too, we’re really looking forward to singing at this fine and prestigious venue and want to bring out the best in these beautiful works.
“We hope this major cultural event for Dartmouth’s community will attract a large audience, so please do come and join us on the November 12.
Further information and tickets are available from the choir’s website at britanniachoir.org
It was 77 years ago that Britannia Choral Society was founded at the Royal Naval College.
In those days, the choir consisted of cadets and staff at the College, with only a few local civilian singers.
In the 1980s, changes within the College resulted in the choir becoming an independent, self-supporting society which, under successive directors, has established a reputation for fine performances with an interesting and varied musical repertoire.
‘Also joining them at the concert will be our guest of honour, Polly Vacher MBE, daughter of Gerald King, who founded our choir in 1946.
As a young girl, Polly sang with the choir and later married in the Naval College chapel.
Polly went on to become a famous aviator specialising in long distance solo flights, and holds a number of world records, including a solo eastbound circumnavigation of the world in the smallest aircraft flown by a woman.’
‘We are holding an open rehearsal and social on Wednesday September 13. If you enjoy singing, why not come along and join us? We are very friendly, and it’s free, no obligations! ‘
‘It does help if you can read music but you won’t be expected to sight read and there are no auditions. You just need to be able to sing in tune and be willing to learn the music. Our musical director is Robin Stubbs, Director of Music at Plymouth College Preparatory School. Robin has a wonderful way of making rehearsals fun, whilst bringing out the best in us. We sing some of the finest music ever written.’
‘Our choir performs two concerts a year - usually in December and March. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in St Clement’s Church, Dartmouth, from 7pm-9pm, starting on September 13 and continue through to our Spring concert.’
Britannia Choral Society is a mixed choir based in Dartmouth.
The choir normally performs two or three concerts a year: one or two in November or December and one in March or April. They rehearse weekly in St Clement’s Church, Dartmouth, between September and Easter.
Their repertoire ranges from the 17th to the 21st centuries with an emphasis on music that is fun to sing and which pleases audiences.