Travelling from Longleat, Dartmoor Zoo welcomed a mother and daughter duo of Grant’s Zebras named Olivia (11) and Ruby. The pair have been in an off-show enclosure to enable them some time and space to adjust to the move, as well as meeting their new companion, Hugh, a fellow Grant’s Zebra that has been at Dartmoor Zoo since 2018.
After successful introductions and welfare checks, the trio moved into the on-show enclosure on Wednesday, August 6, where they have been seen bonding and regularly grazing together. Keepers are incredibly pleased at how well they’ve jelled together and are enjoying seeing a new companionship blossom.
Dartmoor Zoo’s Registrar Katie Waller said: “The two females are quite cheeky and certainly are trying to ‘rule the roost’, with Ruby Tuesday the daughter being the largest of the pair!”
Considered ‘Near Threatened’ on the IUCN Red List, Grant’s Zebras are predominantly found in the savannah grasslands of Eastern Africa. They face many threats in the wild, such as hunting for their meat and skin. Still, there are thankfully now many protected conservation areas working with zoos worldwide to stabilise and hopefully raise the numbers of this species.
Contrary to popular belief, zebras are also black skinned, meaning they are black with white stripes, not white with black stripes.
Dartmoor Zoo’s CEO David Gibson added: "We're delighted to welcome mother and daughter Grant Zebra's Olivia and Ruby Tuesday to Dartmoor Zoo. This follows our male Chapman's Stallion moving to Newquay Zoo to form a new breeding pair there. Animal moves between zoo's are vital to make sure we collectively manage the species in our care responsibly."
By improving conservation through research and breeding, the Zoo is finding ways to help animal numbers and habitats, it’s investigating ways to protect the environment and identifying means by which humans and nature can interact to create better health and well-being.
