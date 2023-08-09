Ominous dark clouds gathered across the skies one Saturday as gusts of up to 78mph were forecast to hit parts of the UK.
Storm Antoni did indeed bring heavy rain and strong winds to the southwest but as if by a miracle – a gift from the weather gods to the Kingsbridge Jazz Club – the sun came out and it turned out to be a glorious evening as the 80 or so members and guests queued with their picnics to board the Dart Explorer in Dartmouth for the club’s inaugural river boat jazz cruise.
They were there to be entertained by award winning musician Jeremy Huggett (clarinet, sax and vocals) and his Dart Valley Stompers, who had promised a lively and exciting set of great jazz from the 20s, 30s & 40s.
The musical output was exactly as it said on the tin.
I could easily imagine being transported along the Mississippi river at midnight to the sounds of Dixie as the reflected lights of Dartmouth twinkled in the water.
Since its formation in 2005 the band has proved to be hugely successful with a strong following throughout the UK.
The Dart Valley Stompers is one of the most popular and busiest bands in the country regularly performing to capacity audiences at jazz clubs and festivals in the UK and abroad, wowing their audiences along the way.
Featuring some of the UKs top musicians the band’s repertoire certainly had the feet tapping and yes there was dancing in front of the on-board bar as we made our way to Totnes and back.
Jeremy was joined by Graham Trevarton(trumpet and vocals), Tony Mann (trombone), Steve Dow(guitar), Keith Tolley (bass) and Jim Newton on drums.
The band played two 45-minute sets featuring great classics such as Ain’t Misbehaving, St Louis Blues, Pennies from Heaven, I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, Sweet Georgia Brown, and many more.
Club chair Henry Wainwright gave his customary warm welcome to the jazz loving passengers in the interlude between the sets.
The club normally meets at the Crabshell Inn during autumn and winter and at an outdoor venue (weather permitting) in the summer.
Future events can be found on Facebook if you want to keep up to date with everything the KJC can offer.
The Dart Explorer melodically made its way through calm waters and the beautiful valley to Totnes and back again to a calm and beautiful Dartmouth, showcasing the very best that the Devon has to offer.