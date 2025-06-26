The South West is making a bold pitch to lead the next chapter of UK manufacturing.
The Great South West Partnership has today launched a major new Manufacturing Investment Plan, backed by Make UK, a renewed South West Manufacturers’ Network and the rollout of the Made Smarter programme across the region.
These three landmark developments represent a coordinated effort to position the South West as a powerhouse for UK manufacturing, and a magnet for global trade, investment, innovation, and industrial talent. The region already has the second largest advanced manufacturing capability in the UK and is critical to the delivery of the Government’s industrial strategy, launched on 23 June.
The Government’s strategy identifies the South West as one of the UK’s leading areas for advanced manufacturing, with specific strengths in clean energy, defence, agri-tech, batteries, and maritime autonomy.
Karl Tucker, Chair of the Great South West Partnership and Yeo Valley, said: “Manufacturing in the Great South West is a national asset. Our world-class capabilities in aerospace, marine, defence, clean energy, agritech and advanced engineering are already helping to secure the UK’s economic resilience and national security.”
The region employs over 120,000 people in manufacturing, contributes £7.4 billion in GVA, and invests £780 million annually in research and development in this area. Home to sector-leading primes such as Leonardo, Babcock, and Sunseeker, the region also boasts innovation assets in aerospace, marine, defence, photonics, clean energy, and agritech.
The new Manufacturing Investment Plan focuses on high-impact areas such as promoting the region to national and global markets and strengthening innovation networks. Building on evidence from the 2024 High Value Manufacturing Report and the ground-breaking Great South West Independent Economic Review, which identifies clear economic potential and opportunities for the region.
Kerri-Anne Mruk, South Regional Director of Make UK, said: “The South West makes a major contribution to the success of manufacturing in the UK, with a breadth of industrial sectors ranging from marine, through renewables to aerospace.”
Coinciding with the Plan’s launch, the South West Manufacturers’ Network (SWMN) has refreshed its 10-year-old Memorandum of Understanding. This move reaffirms the region’s commitment to work collaboratively on shared priorities.
Also launching today across Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, and Dorset (including Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole) is the Made Smarter Great South West programme, a government-backed initiative to help SME manufacturers embrace digital technologies and boost productivity.
Delivered by the National Composites Centre, SWMAS, and the University of the West of England (UWE), the programme offers up to 50% match funding for digital tech adoption, fully funded digital leadership and champion training, paid digital internships and personalised 1:1 digital roadmaps.
Katy Riddington, Chief Portfolio Officer at NCC, said: "We’re delighted that SMEs across the South West can now take advantage of the Made Smarter programme to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We look forward to working with our partners SWMAS and UWE to demonstrate how digital technologies can help businesses stay competitive, sustainable, and future-ready."
This coordinated campaign underscores the Great South West’s ambition to lead the UK’s next manufacturing chapter, and its pivotal role in the successful delivery of the Industrial Strategy .
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.