Saturday 1 April: Following the suspension of strike action, trains will run as normal on this day, allowing fans to travel early, should they wish to do so

Sunday 2 April: All direct trains between Plymouth and London Paddington before and after the match will be reservation only – you must have a seat reservation to travel on these trains

Most trains on Sunday morning are now fully reserved. If you do not have a seat reservation for a train on Sunday, you should travel on Saturday instead

To help people board safely a queuing system will be in place at Plymouth and London Paddington. Customers without seat reservations will not be able to board reservation only trains

Passengers boarding at Plymouth should arrive at the station in plenty of time to allow for full ticket checks and boarding controls