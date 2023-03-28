PLYMOUTH Argyle’s Green Army will travel to Wembley in their thousands for the final of the Papa Johns Trophy against Bolton Wanderers this Sunday, April 2, but those travelling must have a seat reservation to board a train.
With so many making the journey, train operator GWR is warning that direct trains from Plymouth into London before the game, and out of London towards Plymouth after the match will be reservation only. Customers without seat reservations will not be able to board reservation only trains.
This means that all direct trains departing from Plymouth before 11.15, and all direct trains leaving London Paddington after 6pm will be reservation only to all customers. Those not travelling to the match should consider travelling at alternative times.
Are you travelling to Wembley by train? What you need to know:
Saturday 1 April: Following the suspension of strike action, trains will run as normal on this day, allowing fans to travel early, should they wish to do so
- Sunday 2 April: All direct trains between Plymouth and London Paddington before and after the match will be reservation only – you must have a seat reservation to travel on these trains
Most trains on Sunday morning are now fully reserved. If you do not have a seat reservation for a train on Sunday, you should travel on Saturday instead
To help people board safely a queuing system will be in place at Plymouth and London Paddington. Customers without seat reservations will not be able to board reservation only trains
Passengers boarding at Plymouth should arrive at the station in plenty of time to allow for full ticket checks and boarding controls
Travelling from Cornwall? Only one train on Sunday morning from stations in Cornwall will arrive in time for kick-off. The only train back to Cornwall after the match leaves at 1803 which will not be useable should the match go to extra time.
Where can I book a seat reservation?
Book your train ticket at GWR.com and select your preferred train. You will then be prompted to book a seat reservation. Reservations are free of charge.
Alternatively, you can purchase tickets and book a reservation at the ticket office at your nearest staffed station.
How can I book seat reservations if I already have a ticket?
Contact the Great Western Railway social media team on Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. They can book you a seat reservation for no additional charge if you can provide proof that you have purchased a ticket.
Alternatively, you can visit the ticket office at your nearest staffed station and ask for a reservation. Just remember to bring your ticket as proof of your purchase.
If you have a ticket for Sunday but no seat reservation, you should consider travelling up on Saturday instead. Contact Great Western Railway who can help you change your ticket.
What if all trains are fully booked?
Boarding controls and ticket checks will be made to ensure only those with reservations are allowed on board.
There are a number of alternative options if you can’t book a reservation:
Travelling before or after Sunday 2 April
Travel on a service which is not reservation only
Start your journey at Bristol Parkway, Bristol Temple Meads or Weston-super-Mare instead
How do I get to Wembley from London Paddington?
Bakerloo line
The Bakerloo line runs direct from Paddington to Wembley Central station. Wembley stadium is approximately 20-25 minutes away from here.
Metropolitan line (via Baker Street)
Take the Bakerloo, Hammersmith & City or Circle lines to Baker Street and change for Metropolitan line trains to Wembley Park.
The walk from Wembley Park to the stadium will take approximately 15 minutes and includes the famous Olympic Way (also known as Wembley Way).
Chiltern Railways (via London Marylebone)
Take the Bakerloo line from Paddington to Marylebone and change for Chiltern Railways trains from London Marylebone to Wembley Stadium station. As the name suggests, the station itself is just a short walk away from the stadium (approximately 10 minutes).
Taxis
Taxis are available to hire from the rank at the north side of London Paddington station.