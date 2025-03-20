Halwell & Moreleigh have officially opened their new pump track.
Over £50,000 was raised to get the track built.
Over 100 people attended the event.
The children opened the track by throwing a ribbon in the air!
Adam Dalgliesh, Parish Councillor and member of the Pump Track Committee, said: “It is testament to the generosity of our communities and the desire to do something positive for the children that has made this happen.
“From it first being raised at a Parish Council meeting to the first children riding the track took 363 days – an amazing feat!”
The track was built by Forte Trailscapes, a Devon based company, and the fundraising was supported by a Crowdfunder, Sport England and the National Lottery Community Fund.
Local businesses gave generously and are shown on the Supporters Board next to the track.