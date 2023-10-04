The ‘Hamper Scamper’ initiative, which sees a Christmas collection for Dartmouth Community Chest, has been launched, and organisers are encouraging people to get involved.
The scheme supplies low-income children and families in Dartmouth with gifts at Christmas time.
Sue Payne, who launched the campaign, said: “Although it’s early I want to launch ‘Hamper Scamper’ our yearly collection of hampers and toys for Dartmouth Community Chest to be delivered by the volunteers to needy families in Dartmouth and the surrounding villages.”
Last year they initiative collected and delivered 157 hampers and 261 toy parcels. The hampers can include items like food staples, Christmas treats, body products, books and toys.
Sue added: “Anything and everything is gratefully received and will make someone’s Christmas a little bit better.”