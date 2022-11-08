Harbour House offers warm space and warmer welcome
As the weather gets colder, many of us want to spend more time indoors. And with energy costs rising, it can be difficult to keep warm at home.
A number of community organisations are offering a space for people to spend some time out of the cold, and Harbour House in Kingsbridge is one of a growing number of ‘warm banks’. You will find it on the Promenade opposite the bus station.
On Thursdays, when the local library is closed, anyone is welcome to come to Harbour House where there will be a hot drink and a warm welcome. The weekly session will run between 11.30am and 1.30pm in the Amrita room on the first floor. Everyone is welcome, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
There is no charge for these sessions, and no need to book a place. Wifi is available.
The organisers ask that no alcohol be consumed on the premises.
Please note that there will not be a session on Thursday November 24.
