They explained: “In each episode a birder is stationed in a different locale around Kingsbridge and dials in a live report on the movement of the birds around them. Back at the gallery the artist decodes this commentary into a series of instructions and stitches for crochet, which a record keeper archives onto a chalkboard spanning the width of the gallery. This unfolding pattern is then fashioned with hooks and yarn by a team of crocheters working with the artist in real-time.”