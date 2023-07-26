GWR are consulting on proposals to close ticket offices and move staff into other areas of the station where they can help more customers, as transactions from ticket offices drop below 15 per cent.
Train companies have listened to feedback and have extended the time available to respond to the consultation by an extra five and a half weeks to give as many people a chance to take part.
Passengers now have until Friday September 1 2023 to have their say. Input from passengers and independent watchdogs will help shape final proposals, so that all passengers are supported as the railway responds to generational shifts in passenger buying habits.
The consultations are happening as part of an industry-wide set of proposals that would mean ticket office staff would work on station platforms and concourses where they can be closer to customers. Subject to consultation, ticket offices could be phased out over a number of years.
The company says ticket office staff would be freed up to work in other areas of the station where they are closer to customers and better placed to help,
For more information: https://www.transportfocus.org.uk/ticketoffices