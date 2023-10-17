South Hams District Council wants to hear your views on how we plan to help people most in need pay their council tax as the cost-of-living crisis continues.
The Council Tax Reduction Scheme is reviewed every year and you now have six weeks to let us know what you think about two proposed changes for 2024-2025.
The first change will mean more support for self-employed residents who are trying to grow their own business. The second aims to help ease the financial pressures for residents with a disability or health condition which affects how much they can work. The changes will see over 600 residents or families get much needed extra financial support.
The proposals will cost a total of £236,409. The Council’s share of the cost will be eight per cent - that’s £18,913. The rest will be paid for by the other organisations who charge part of the Council Tax bill, such as Devon County Council, the Police, and Fire and Rescue.
The Council now wants to hear from residents and partner authorities on if they agree with the planned changes.
South Hams District Council’s Leader, Cllr Julian Brazil, said: “The yearly review of our council tax reduction scheme helps us find new and innovative ways to support those who need it most. The two changes we are proposing aim to do just that.
“Now is the chance for you, our residents and partners, to have your say. Please be part of the conversation on what is best for our communities.”