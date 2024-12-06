Hay bale fire caused 'minimal' damage to South Brent barn

FIREFIGHTERS saved a barn from going up in flames after several hay bales caught fire.
Crew from Buckfastleigh were first on the scene at the agricultural building on a South Brent farm.
Alongside colleagues from Ivybridge and Plympton, the Teignbridge-based crew were told that around 18 tons of hay was on fire inside a wooden barn.
The officer in charge ‘made pumps four’ and is doing brought in additional support from Modbury and Ashburton.
‘Crews worked with the farmer, utilising tractors to remove the smouldering bales to the field, which allowed us to dampen down remaining hot spots’ a spokesperson for Buckfastleigh Fire Station said.
‘Due to the initial actions of crews and the timely assistance with the tractor, minimal damage was caused to the barn.’ the spokesperson added.