Flu and coronavirus are ‘currently circulating at high levels, and are likely to continue to increase in coming weeks‘, according to Devon County Council and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
High numbers of scarlet fever caused by group A streptococcus, also continue to be reported.
With schools returning this week after the holidays, Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser for the UKHSA said:
“It’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other eduction and childcare settings as much as possible.
“If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.
“Helping children to learn about the importance of good hand hygiene is also key, so practice regular handwashing at home with soap and warm water.
“Catching coughs and sneezes in tissues then binning them is another simple way to help stop illnesses spreading.
“When unwell, don’t visit healthcare settings or visit vulnerable people unless urgent.
“Remember that flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus. We have seen good uptake in older age groups but vaccination among young children remains low. Flu can be very unpleasant and in some cases can lead to more serious illness. Getting your child vaccinated protects them and others they come into contact with, and it’s still not too late.”
Eligible children include: those aged 2 and 3 on August 31 2022,
all primary school-aged children and some secondary school-aged children.
You can get more information about getting your child vaccinated against flu on NHS.UK.