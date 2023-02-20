Foundation trainee doctors from across the peninsula region are invited to Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s specialty careers fair taking place at the Imperial Hotel in Torquay on Tuesday March 14.
Thanks to a £7,500 grant from Health Education England (HEE), this free, informal event is being run face to face for the first time since the pandemic, and offers a unique opportunity to explore career options while networking with experienced clinicians and training programme co-ordinators.
Throughout the event, clinicians and members of the educational team will be on hand to offer tips and guidance on choosing a specialty career path.
Doctors representing over 20 different specialties will be available on stands to answer questions about suitability, work-life balance and the application process for the different specialities.
Participants will be able to explore more than 20 different specialities, chat to experienced clinicians and the medical education team, attend medical and surgical presentations and browse stalls and experience digital technology innovations such as virtual reality HoloLens headsets.
Jacqui Rees Lees, consultant plastic and cncoplastic breast surgeon and director of medical education, said: “The event will help inform medical students and foundation trainee doctors about potential future careers including the roles we offer at Torbay and South Devon Foundation Trust and training programmes beyond foundation training.It is also a great opportunity for visitors to the area to see and appreciate what a beautiful part of the UK this is to live and work.”
Adam Revill, ICU and perioperative medicine consultant and foundation programme year one lead, who is leading this event, said: “The event will be informative and provides the chance for those starting out in their careers to ask questions. It is also a great opportunity to have a number of interactive experiences.
“These include taking biopsies, assessing scans, and using a simulator for scoping. We are also demonstrating how we are using digital technology and virtual reality-driven solutions to help improve patient care, and staff and healthcare education now and in the future, and there will be chance for people to get a hands-on experience of this.”