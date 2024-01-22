“It’s a diabolical situation. I only want a dentist service from the NHS. I’m fairly healthy and rarely see my GP but visited my dentist regularly because I’m 66 and my teeth need extra care. We were assured that NHS dentistry would continue for Pure Dental patients like me with Dart Vale, but not long after my dentist closed Dart Vale said it was full and was closing its list to new NHS patients transferring. Dentistry is an essential service. But it’s been bought by companies totally at odds with the ethos of the NHS.”