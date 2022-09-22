Hedgehog author Hugh bringing his expertise to Dartmouth
Subscribe newsletter
HEDGEHOG expert and author Hugh Warwick will be bringing his knowledge and expertise to Dartmouth tomorrow, September 30.
As part of the Big Green Week across the country, Sustainable Dartmouth is hosting the “hedgehog evening” at Dartmouth Town Hall.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Hugh is a spokesperson for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, the author of many fine books about hedgehogs, a knowledgeable and very entertaining speaker.
“He’ll be showing us how easy it is to help hedgehogs, and will encourage us to start a Hedgehog Highways project in Dartmouth.”
Prickles in a Pickle founder Judy Oliphant will also talk about her hedgehog rescue centre in Stoke Fleming, and how people can help them.
The hedgehog evening will begin at 6.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |