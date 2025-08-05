Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating after the remains of a hedgehog, believed to have been deliberately set alight, were found at the entrance to Ham Woods in Plymouth.
The discovery was made on the morning of Thursday, July 31, and officers confirmed the animal had suffered injuries consistent with being set alight.
Police described the incident as an offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and said they were taking the matter seriously.
A spokesperson said: “The actions believed to have taken place during this offence will not be tolerated and those identified to be responsible will be dealt with robustly.”
Where possible, Police will be conducting high visibility patrols around the area as they continue to investigate the offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist with police enquiries, please contact them via our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 50250197745.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at its website or by calling the freephone number 0800 555111.
