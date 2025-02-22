DON’T let today’s early spring-like weather fool you - it’s all going to change for tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a 12-hour Yellow Warning for heavy rain from midday on Sunday (February 23) that could possibly lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
According to the boffins at the weather centre a broad band of occasionally heavy rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around 9-12 hours of rain.
The rain will set in around mid-morning and not clear until Sunday night. The rain will be heaviest over high ground, especially over south or southwest-facing upslopes. Widely 30-40 mm of rain is expected, but in a few places nearer 50-70 mm is possible.
As always if travelling the advice is to give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or public transport timetables, and amending your travel plans if necessary.